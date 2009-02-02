TNT Maintains Leverage

TNT has renewed the Timothy Hutton drama Leverage for a second season, the network announced Monday.

The Tuesday drama's December premiere was watched by 5.6 million total viewers and 1.4 million in adults 18-49, the network's best original series delivery of adults in that demographic during the regular broadcast season.

Leverage averages 3.2 million total viewers and 1.4 million on adults 18-49.

"We're thrilled that audiences and critics have responded so positively to Leverage and made the show a solid hit," Michael Wright, executive vice president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies, said in a statement.

TNT has ordered 15 new episodes of the show for premiere later this year.