TNT Lets Viewers Binge Watch 'Public Morals'

Turner Broadcasting will let viewers binge watch the first four episodes of TNT's new drama Public Morals.

The day after the series premieres on Aug. 25, the pilot and three more episodes will be made available on demand, giving viewers a sneak peek at episodes 2 through 4.

Turner will monetize the early on-demand viewing with dynamic ad insertion technology.

With binge watching becoming a growing phenomenon-fed by Netflix, programmers are experimenting with different release times for series.

Turner is also making new episodes of truTV's Friends of the People available on demand before its TV debut.

Meanwhile all of the past episodes of TNT's Cold Justice and truTV's Impractical Jokers will be on demand via a variety of platforms and devices, allowing viewers to binge watch or catch up.

"Turner is embracing a different approach to the way programming is traditionally released and providing our audiences with multiple binge-viewing options in order to enhance their TV experience," said John Harran, senior VP of business & product development at Turner Content Distribution. "Taking a creative approach to on demand programming and listening to viewer behavior, as well as working with our distribution partners to reach as many of their subscribers as possible, is a strategic way to engage audiences who have become accustomed to these new ways of viewing content."