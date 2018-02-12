TNT Launches Virtual Reality App For NBA All-Star Game

In advance of the league’s All-Star weekend, Turner said it launched its NBA on TNT VR app, which will bring fans closer to the game thanks to Intel’s True VR virtual reality technology.

The app takes fans inside TNT’s Studio J, which give them access to all available VR programming.

Among the first events shown in VR are the Mtn Dew Kickstart Rising Stars game, the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night and the 67th NBA All-Star game.

Turner Sports and the NBA in November announced a multi-year partnership with Intel to provide VR experiences.

The new NBA on TNT VR app -- for Samsung Gear VR, powered by Oculus, and Google Daydream headsets -- is available for download today, for no charge, via the Oculus and Google Play stores.

When the regular season resumes after the All-Star break, one game per week will be available live in VR.

Here is the schedule so far:

Thursday, Feb. 22: LA Clippers @ Golden State, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 1: Philadelphia @ Cleveland, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 8: Boston @ Minnesota, 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar. 20: Houston @ Portland, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday, Mar. 29: Oklahoma City @ San Antonio, 8:00 p.m.

Thursday, Apr. 5: Washington @ Cleveland, 8:00 p.m.

Tuesday, Apr. 10: Boston @ Washington, 8:00 p.m.