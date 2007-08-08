TNT to Keep Saving Grace

TNT picked up hit original drama Saving Gracefor 15 new episodes. Production and run dates have not been set for the new episodes, but they will likely run prior to next summer since the network is positioning them as a continuation of season one, rather than a second season.

The show, which stars Holly Hunter as a hard-edged cop, premiered July 23 as basic cable's most-viewed series of the year, with an average 6.4 million total viewers. It has averaged 5.5 million since.

The pickup follows an earlier one for TNT's biggest hit, The Closer. The network has not yet said whether it will order a second season of its second new series of this summer, Heartland.