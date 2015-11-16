TNT Holds ‘Legends’ Episode Based on Paris Tragedy

TNT has postponed the airing of the originally scheduled episode of spy thriller Legends in light of the terrorist attacks on Paris November 13. The episode is partially set in Paris amidst simmering street protests. According to the episode description, Sean Bean’s Martin Odum character ventures to Paris to aid a teen girl, “convinced the peaceful protest she’s attending may turn violent at the hands of…a boy with radical beliefs.”

Titled “The Legend of Curtis Ballard,” it’s the third episode of Legends’ second season.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with the victims and their families,” said TNT.

Executive producer Ken Biller told B&C recently that Prague was used at times this season as a stand-in for Paris.

CBS similarly pulled episodes of Supergirl and CSI: Los Angeles out of sensitivity to the tragedy in Paris.