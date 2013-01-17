TNT Greenlights Unscripted Cop Drama From Jerry Bruckheimer

TNT continues to beef up its unscripted slate for 2013,

ordering a cop drama from executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer.



Marshall Law: Texas (working title) centers on the

elite Gulf Coast Violent Offenders and Fugitive Task Force, which includes U.S.

Marshals working with the Houston Police Department, the Harris County

Sheriff's Office and other law-enforcement agencies. The series is produced

with the cooperation of The U.S. Marshall Service. TNT has ordered six episodes

that will premiere later this year.



Marshall Law: Texas is from Warner Horizon

Television, Jerry Bruckheimer Television (JBTV) and Megalomedia

Inc., with Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and Jonathan Nowzaradan as executive

producers. KristieAnne Reed will serve as co-executive producer.





The series joins a long list of unscripted fare that TNT

will debut this year, beginning with Boston's Finest on Feb. 27. Other

2013 premieres include The Hero, 72 Hours, Cold Justice (working title)

and Save Our Business (working title).