TNT Greenlights Two Unscripted Series
TNT adds to its
lineup of original series, greenlighting two unscripted dramas on Friday.
The police
procedural docudrama BostonBlue (working title), from
executive producer Donnie Wahlberg (Blue Bloods), follows the men and
women of the Boston Police Department's highly decorated Gang Unit. Julie
Insogna-Jarrett and Seth Jarrett of Jarrett Creative Group will executive
produce along with Wahlberg and his production company, Donnie D. Productions.
72 Hours (wt) is a competition
series that drops competing teams from a helicopter into the wilderness, where
they are given three days and a GPS tracking device to find
a hidden suitcase full of cash. The series is from Lighthearted Entertainment (Extreme
Makeover), with Howard Schultz and Rob LaPlante serving as executive
producers, with Jeff Spangler as co-executive producer.
"Boston
Blue and 72 Hours are excellent fits for two of TNT's most important
audience segments," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming
for TNT, TBS and TCM. "With Boston
Blue, we're looking to grab viewers who come to TNT for such blockbuster
originals as The Closer and Rizzoli & Isles. And with 72
Hours, we're going after fans of TNT's action-packed
dramas, like Falling Skies and Leverage. We're very excited about
moving further into the realm of unscripted dramas with these outstanding
additions to the TNT lineup."
TNT has ordered eight
episodes for each to premiere in 2013.
