TNT Greenlights Two Unscripted Series

TNT adds to its

lineup of original series, greenlighting two unscripted dramas on Friday.

The police

procedural docudrama BostonBlue (working title), from

executive producer Donnie Wahlberg (Blue Bloods), follows the men and

women of the Boston Police Department's highly decorated Gang Unit. Julie

Insogna-Jarrett and Seth Jarrett of Jarrett Creative Group will executive

produce along with Wahlberg and his production company, Donnie D. Productions.

72 Hours (wt) is a competition

series that drops competing teams from a helicopter into the wilderness, where

they are given three days and a GPS tracking device to find

a hidden suitcase full of cash. The series is from Lighthearted Entertainment (Extreme

Makeover), with Howard Schultz and Rob LaPlante serving as executive

producers, with Jeff Spangler as co-executive producer.

"Boston

Blue and 72 Hours are excellent fits for two of TNT's most important

audience segments," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming

for TNT, TBS and TCM. "With Boston

Blue, we're looking to grab viewers who come to TNT for such blockbuster

originals as The Closer and Rizzoli & Isles. And with 72

Hours, we're going after fans of TNT's action-packed

dramas, like Falling Skies and Leverage. We're very excited about

moving further into the realm of unscripted dramas with these outstanding

additions to the TNT lineup."

TNT has ordered eight

episodes for each to premiere in 2013.