TNT Greenlights Spy Drama From 'Homeland's Howard Gordon
TNT has greenlit spy
drama Legends, ordering 10 episodes
set to premiere in 2014.
Produced by Fox 21, Legends is executive produced by Homeland's Howard Gordon and Alexander
Carey, with showrunners Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris. Jeffrey Nachmanoff and Mark
Bomback, who along with Gordon developed the series, serve as consulting
producers.
Legends, based on Robert Littell's eponymous book, stars Sean Bean as an
undercover FBI agent working in its Deep Cover Operations division who questions
his own identity.
The pickup comes a
day after TNTordered The Last Ship from
Michael Bay. The network will hold its upfront presentation on May 15 in New
York.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.