TNT Greenlights Spy Drama From 'Homeland's Howard Gordon

TNT has greenlit spy

drama Legends, ordering 10 episodes

set to premiere in 2014.

Produced by Fox 21, Legends is executive produced by Homeland's Howard Gordon and Alexander

Carey, with showrunners Ethan Reiff and Cyrus Voris. Jeffrey Nachmanoff and Mark

Bomback, who along with Gordon developed the series, serve as consulting

producers.

Legends, based on Robert Littell's eponymous book, stars Sean Bean as an

undercover FBI agent working in its Deep Cover Operations division who questions

his own identity.

The pickup comes a

day after TNTordered The Last Ship from

Michael Bay. The network will hold its upfront presentation on May 15 in New

York.