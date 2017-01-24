TNT Greenlights Season Four of ‘The Librarians’

TNT has renewed adventure drama The Librarians for season four. The season three finale aired Jan. 22, and season four is scheduled to start up later this year.

The Librarians reached 5.4 million viewers per episode in its third season, according to TNT, drawing an audience that's six years younger than the average for TNT originals.

The show centers on an ancient organization dedicated to protecting the world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around. Rebecca Romijn, Christian Kane, Lindy Booth and John Larroquette are in the cast, while Noah Wyle is recurring as Flynn Carsen.

Wyle is an executive producer too, along with Dean Devlin and Marc Roskin.

The Librarians is produced by Electric Entertainment.