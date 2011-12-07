TNT Greenlights Medical Drama from David E. Kelley andDr. Sanjay Gupta
TNT has ordered a pilot for medical drama Chelsea General
from producer David E. Kelley and Dr. Sanjay Gupta, the chief medical correspondent at sister network CNN.
Kelley wrote the script based on Gupta's upcoming novel
Monday Mornings, which follows the lives of five surgeons over the backdrop of
their hospital's weekly morbidity and mortality conference. Both Kelley and
Gupta are set the executive-produce the series.
"Chelsea General promises
to be a smart, witty and extremely powerful medical drama, the kind of series
David E. Kelley is renowned for making," said Michael Wright, executive vice
president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies (TCM).
"We look forward to working with David and Sanjay in bringing the doctors'
fascinating stories and characters to television."
Chelsea General joins TNT's two other recent pilot orders
for Gateway, a western about three brothers who step in to save their town
after their sheriff father is murdered, and Scent of the Missing, based on the
book about an adrenaline junkie who leads a canine search-and-rescue team.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.