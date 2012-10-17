TNT Greenlights Frank Darabont Crime Drama

TNT has ordered six episodes of a crime drama based on the

book L.A. Noir from former Walking Dead showrunner Frank Darabont,

the network said Wednesday.

The untitled project tells the true story in John Buntin's

book of the battle between Los Angles police chief William Parker and a mobster

Mickey Cohen during the 1940s and ‘50s.

"This series is an intense, exciting drama that takes

viewers back to a truly fascinating time in the history of Los Angeles,"

said Michael Wright, president, head of

programming for TNT, TBS and TCM, in making the announcement.

Darabont,

Michael De Luca (The

Social Network, Moneyball) and Elliot Webb (Tall Time Tales) will executive-produce the TNT

Originals project with Alissa Phillips serving as co-executive producer.

Darabont wrote and directed the pilot.

The pickup comes as TNT is expanding its original

programming to a year-round model. The network recently announced that new

medical drama Monday Mornings and

unscripted series Boston's Finest

will premiere this winter along with returning shows Rizzoli & Isles, Leverage,

Dallas and Southland.