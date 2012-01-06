TNT Greenlights First Reality Competition Series

TNT has greenlit The Great Escape, its first-ever reality competition

series with 10

episodes set to premiere on the network in summer 2012.





The series, hosted by NFL Network's Rich Eisen, will follow

teams of ordinary people as they compete for cash prizes by escaping from

locations such a seven-story castle, a deserted island, a sinking ship or a

maximum security prison.



The Great Escape is produced by Fox Television Studios, Imagine Entertainment,

The Hochberg Ebersol Company and Profiles Television Productions. Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo, Elise Doganieri, Bertram

van Munster, Justin Hochberg and Charlie Ebersol serve as executive producers.





Turner's TBS has also order 10 episodes of buddy comedy Men at Work from Sony Pictures Television

and Fanfare. Also slated to premiere in summer 2012, Men at Work was created by Breckin Meyer, who also serves as executive

producer alongside Fanfare's Jamie Tarses and Julia Franz.



