TNT Greenlights Dark Comedy ‘Claws’

TNT is moving ahead with Claws, which it calls “a midnight-dark, wickedly funny meditation on female badness set in a South Florida nail salon.” Claws follows the rise of five treacherous manicurists working at the Nail Artisan of Manatee County salon.

The hour-long show's ten-episode first season debuts in 2017.

Rashida Jones, Will McCormack and Janine Sherman Barrois are the executive producers, and Barrois is the showrunner. Niecy Nash stars.

“Claws is wild and hilarious, and we can't wait for viewers to immerse themselves in this fascinating world," said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP of original programming for TNT. "This is a show with great storytelling featuring empowered female characters and brought to life by a diverse group of incredibly talented individuals both in front of and behind the camera."

Claws is produced by Jones and McCormack's Le Train Train, in association with Warner Horizon Television and Turner's Studio T.