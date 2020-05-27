TNT Gives ‘The Match: Champions for Charity’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by ad impressions. This is the programming the networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the seven-day period through May 24).

On the strength of 293.6 million TV ad impressions, a promo for TNT’s The Match: Champions for Charity is No. 1 (the golf special was also simulcast on TBS, TruTV and HLN). Cable networks dominate our top 5, with TNT joined by Nickelodeon, which hypes its Wild About Movies family film night in second place, and National Geographic and Discovery, which promote, respectively, Barkskins and All on the Line in fourth and fifth.

Meanwhile, NBC, the sole traditional broadcaster in our mix, grabs third place for The Titan Games.

Notably, the Nickelodeon promo has the highest iSpot Attention Index (146) in our ranking, getting 46% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Impressions: 293,558,538

Attention Score: 94.84

Attention Index: 115 (15% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $2,097,133

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $102,767

2) Wild About Movies, Nickelodeon

Impressions: 278,171,303

Attention Score: 96.74

Attention Index: 146 (46% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 97%, Local 2%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $7,513,393

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

3) The Titan Games, NBC

Impressions: 262,381,313

Attention Score: 89.24

Attention Index: 57 (43% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 85%, Local 14%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $3,591,382

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $779,720

4) Barkskins, National Geographic

Impressions: 246,738,072

Attention Score: 93.26

Attention Index: 90 (10% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 10%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,446,204

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $701,059

5) All on the Line, Discovery Channel

Impressions: 229,228,279

Attention Score: 94.19

Attention Index: 105 (5% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $1,104,549

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

*Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands*

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index - Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).