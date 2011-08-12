TNT to Exert 'Leverage' for a Fifth Turn

Continuing to fortify its lineup for summer 2012, TNT has renewed Leverage for a fifth season.

The "drama network" has ordered 15 more episodes from Electric Entertainment of the series, starring Timothy Hutton as an insurance investigator-turned-thief and his band of accomplices. Their mission: to bring down the wealthy and powerful who use their position to victimize others.

Following its Aug. 28 summer finale, Leverage wraps its fourth season with new installments set to premiere in November and December.

"While many shows decline in their second, third or fourth seasons, Leverage has defied the odds and continued to climb," said Michael Wright, executive vice president and head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies, in announcing the renewal. "More and more viewers are discovering this weekly joy ride through wonderfully complex schemes and con games, all brought to life through smart writing, sharp directing and a terrific cast."

The Leverage fifth-season pick-up comes a week after the network added procedural Rizzoli & Isles for a third season. TNT also beamed up alien-invasion drama Falling Skies and lawyer buddy show Franklin & Bash for second seasons and is pushing forward with a rebooted Dallas entry.

TNT's top-ranked drama The Closer is in the midst of its extended final season, which will continue in the winter before concluding next summer.