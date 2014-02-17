TNT Dunks 7.5 Million Viewers with NBA All-Star Game

The Eastern Conference’s big NBA All-Star Game comeback played big for TNT, giving the "drama network" the win in cable on Sunday night.

TNT’s coverage of the contest from New Orleans—the East, led by Cleveland’s Kyrie Irving, who took home MVP honors, with an assist from New York’s Carmelo Anthony who set an All-Star Game mark with eight, three-pointers, ended the West’s three-game winning streak, 163-155—averaged a 4.3 U.S. household rating (5.1 cable rating) and 7.5 million viewers, according to Nielsen fast nationals data.

The delivery, playing against NBC’s curated primetime presentation of the Sochi Olympics and a new episode of AMC’s zombie hit, The Walking Dead, was down 4% in households and 6% in audience from the 4.4 and 8 million viewers from the 2013 All-Star Game.

