TNT To Dribble Interactivity Into Its Thursday Night NBA Coverage

Turner Sports is taking TNT's March 25 live NBA coverage interactive,

providing fans with multiple online and social media access throughout

its live doubleheader game telecast.As part of its TNT NBA

Thursday coverage of the Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls and Dallas

Mavericks-Portland Trailblazers games, the network - along with sister

digital services NBA TV and NBA.com - will provide live Twitter reports,

special player and game camera feeds, exclusive HD pocket cam videos

and a live stream chat, according to network officials.

To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.