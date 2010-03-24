TNT To Dribble Interactivity Into Its Thursday Night NBA Coverage
Turner Sports is taking TNT's March 25 live NBA coverage interactive,
providing fans with multiple online and social media access throughout
its live doubleheader game telecast.As part of its TNT NBA
Thursday coverage of the Miami Heat-Chicago Bulls and Dallas
Mavericks-Portland Trailblazers games, the network - along with sister
digital services NBA TV and NBA.com - will provide live Twitter reports,
special player and game camera feeds, exclusive HD pocket cam videos
and a live stream chat, according to network officials.
To read the full story from Multichannel News, click here.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.