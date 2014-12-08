TNT Draws 5.4 Million for ‘Librarians’ Premiere

TNT’s two-hour premiere for The Librarians drew 5.4 million viewers on Sunday night, passing fellow Turner drama The Last Ship to be cable’s top new series premiere of 2014.

Among the demos, The Librarians averaged 2.1 million adults 25-54 and 2.3 million adults 18-49 viewers. With a replay, The Librarians was seen by more than 7 million total viewers.

The series is based on TNT’s made-for-TV movies of the same name, where an ancient organization hidden beneath the Metropolitan Public Library protects the world from the secret, magical reality hidden all around.