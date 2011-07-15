TNT Cancels ‘Men of a Certain Age'

TNT has decided not to pick up Men of a Certain Age for a third season after the drama series posted low ratings in

its summer return.

The news comes one day after series co-star Andre Braugher

received an Emmy nomination for outstanding supporting actor in a drama series.

"TNT has been proud to be a part of Men of a Certain Age for two seasons. While the show has featured

great storytelling and impeccable performances, the audience simply hasn't

built to the point where we can continue the series," said a TNT spokesperson

in a statement Friday. "This was an extremely difficult decision for us. We

wish Ray Romano, Mike Royce and the terrific cast and crew of Men of a Certain Age the very best and

look forward to exploring new programming possibilities in the future."