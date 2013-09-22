TNT Cancels ‘King & Maxwell' After One Season

TNT has pulled the plug on drama King & Maxwell after its freshman season, B&C has learned.

The series starring Jon Tenney and Rebecca Romijn as

ex-secret service agents premiered to 3.5 million total viewers in June and was

steady in its season finale in August, though it lost 34% of its Major Crimes lead-in.

King & Maxwell,

based on the David Baldacci book, was from CBS Television Studios and Shane

Brennan Productions.

TNT last week ordered the Stephen Bochco drama Murder in the First to series, to debut

in summer 2014.