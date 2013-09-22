TNT Cancels ‘King & Maxwell' After One Season
TNT has pulled the plug on drama King & Maxwell after its freshman season, B&C has learned.
The series starring Jon Tenney and Rebecca Romijn as
ex-secret service agents premiered to 3.5 million total viewers in June and was
steady in its season finale in August, though it lost 34% of its Major Crimes lead-in.
King & Maxwell,
based on the David Baldacci book, was from CBS Television Studios and Shane
Brennan Productions.
TNT last week ordered the Stephen Bochco drama Murder in the First to series, to debut
in summer 2014.
