TNT Cancels 'HawthoRNe'

TNT has chosen not to renew medical drama HawthoRNe for a fourth season, the network said Friday.

"TNT truly appreciates the tremendous dedication of everyone involved in HawthoRNe," the network said in a statement. "The series gave TNT the opportunity to work with many outstanding people, including Jada Pinkett Smith and the rest of the show's talented cast, crew, producers and writers. We wish everyone involved with HawthoRNe nothing but the best."

HawthoRNe's season three finale on Aug. 16 drew 2.9 million viewers, according to Nielsen fast nationals.