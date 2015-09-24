TNT Cancels Drama ‘Proof’

TNT has canceled the drama Proof after one season and 10 episodes. The series was executive produced by Kyra Sedgwick. Starring Jennifer Beals, it debuted June 16.

Beals played a surgeon struggling with the loss of her son who sets out to find proof of life after death. Matthew Modine played a wealthy man funding Beals’ afterlife research.

TNT aired Proof coming out of Rizzoli & Isles, but it did not find enough of an audience to merit a second season.

Rob Bragin, Tom Jacobson and Jill Littman were also in the production team, along with director Alex Graves.

The show got middling reviews from critics. Said Rob Owen of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, “Proof is not a terrible show, but it is a terribly ordinary TNT drama. Call it Medium meets House. Or maybe Touched by a Focus Group.”