TNT Cancels 'Dark Blue'
TNT has cancelled cop drama Dark Blue after two seasons, a network spokesperson confirmed
Tuesday.
The Dylan McDermott-starrer about an undercover group of
cops ended its sophomore season Sept. 10. The series averaged 2.2
million viewers per episode during the second season.
Dark Blue was from
Warner Horizon Television with Jerry Bruckheimer, Danny Cannon, Doug Jung, Rick
Eid and Jonathan Littman serving as executive producers.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.