TNT Cancels 'Dark Blue'

TNT has cancelled cop drama Dark Blue after two seasons, a network spokesperson confirmed

Tuesday.

The Dylan McDermott-starrer about an undercover group of

cops ended its sophomore season Sept. 10. The series averaged 2.2

million viewers per episode during the second season.

Dark Blue was from

Warner Horizon Television with Jerry Bruckheimer, Danny Cannon, Doug Jung, Rick

Eid and Jonathan Littman serving as executive producers.