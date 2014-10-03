TNT Cancels ‘Dallas’

TNT has canceled hour-long drama Dallas after three seasons, the network confirmed Friday.

“TNT has decided not to renew Dallas,” a TNT spokesperson said in a written statement. “We are extremely proud of the series, which defied expectations by standing as a worthy continuation of the Ewing saga. We want to thank everyone involved with the show, from the extraordinary cast to the impeccable production team, led by the show's creative forces, Cynthia Cidre and Mike Robin. We especially want to thank the people of Dallas for their warm and generous hospitality during the production of the series.”

The third season of Dallas ended Sept. 22. The series was a revival of the original primetime soap opera that aired on CBS from 1978 to 1991. Among the cast members from the original series featured in the TNT version were Larry Hagman, Linda Gray and Patrick Duffy. Hagman died following the new series’ first season.

Dallas was produced by Warner Horizon Television.