TNT Announces Fall/Winter Lineup
TNT has announced its fall lineup, with the return of its
original series beginning Nov. 27, along with the launch of The TNT Mystery Movie Night, showcasing new
original movies.
The network's original series Leverage will finish out its fourth season with eight new episodes
on Nov. 27, kicking off the fall season. On Nov. 28, The Closer will return for its seventh and final season at 9 p.m.
with the first of five new episodes; Rizzoli
& Isles will also return with five new episodes at 10 p.m. Southland will premiere its fourth
season on Jan. 17 at 10 p.m.
In addition to the return of its programming, TNT will
launch The TNT Mystery Movie Night, showcasing
original movies beginning Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. with Scott Turow's Innocent, followed by Richochet on Nov. 30 and continuing on Dec. 6 with Hide. Other movies include Silent
Witness on Dec. 7, Good
Morning, Killer on Dec. 13 and Deck the Halls on Dec. 20.
TNT will also
premiere two specials: Christmas in Washington on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m., and
the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards live simulcast
with TBS on Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.