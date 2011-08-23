TNT Announces Fall/Winter Lineup

TNT has announced its fall lineup, with the return of its

original series beginning Nov. 27, along with the launch of The TNT Mystery Movie Night, showcasing new

original movies.

The network's original series Leverage will finish out its fourth season with eight new episodes

on Nov. 27, kicking off the fall season. On Nov. 28, The Closer will return for its seventh and final season at 9 p.m.

with the first of five new episodes; Rizzoli

& Isles will also return with five new episodes at 10 p.m. Southland will premiere its fourth

season on Jan. 17 at 10 p.m.

In addition to the return of its programming, TNT will

launch The TNT Mystery Movie Night, showcasing

original movies beginning Nov. 29 at 9 p.m. with Scott Turow's Innocent, followed by Richochet on Nov. 30 and continuing on Dec. 6 with Hide. Other movies include Silent

Witness on Dec. 7, Good

Morning, Killer on Dec. 13 and Deck the Halls on Dec. 20.

TNT will also

premiere two specials: Christmas in Washington on Dec. 16 at 8 p.m., and

the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards live simulcast

with TBS on Jan. 29 at 8 p.m.