TNT and TBS Reorganize Original Programming Group

TNT and TBS have reorganized their original programming group, giving new roles to Lillah McCarthy, Brett Weitz and Kathy Busby.

McCarthy will now oversee the networks' in-house production comapny, as senior VP of TNT and TBS Original Productions. Weitz has been promoted to senior VP of scripted development for TNT and TBS, and Kathy Busby will assume her new role as VP of TNT and TBS Original Productions, reporting to McCarthy.

"Brett is a truly talented executive whose programming taste and relationships within the creaitve community have been instrumental in TNT's scripted success over the past few years," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and TCM. "With Kathy Busby joining Lillah at TNT and TBS Original Productions, we have a truly dynamic executive team leading our in-house production unit."

These moves join Tuesday's hire of David Eilenberg as senior VP of unscripted development.