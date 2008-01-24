TNT Adds Bones to Lineup

TNT picked up the off-network rights to Twentieth Television’s Bones, which will premiere on the cable network Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 10 p.m. and then air in that time slot weekly.

The show, inspired by the crime novels of real-life forensic anthropologist Kathy Reichs, is in its third season on Fox.

“With a smart sense of humor and memorable characters, Bones fits perfectly within the TNT lineup of world-class crime dramas, alongside top-rated original series like The Closer and Saving Grace and acquired series like Cold Case, Without a Trace and Law & Order,” said Ken Schwab, senior vice president of programming for TNT and TBS. Bones, starring Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, is executive-produced by Hart Hanson, Barry Josephson and Stephen Nathan.