TNT Acquires 'Transporter The Series'

TNT has acquired U.S. rights to Transporter The Series, the television adaptation of the Luc Besson film The Transporter. TNT will air the series’ first two seasons in fall, 2014.

The series is an English-language production made for an international audience. Season one has already been broadcast in countries such as Germany, France and Canada. Production on the second season will begin Feb. 26.

Oliver Bibas is the executive producer for the show, which is produced by Atlantique Productions and CVF Inc. with producer Susan Murdoch. It is commissioned in Canada by The Movie Network and Movie Central and in France by M6. Writer Frank Spotnitz will serve as the executive producer and showrunner for the series’ second season. Chris Vance and Fred Fuchs will also executive produce.