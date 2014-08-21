TNT Acquires ‘Hunger Games,’ ‘Divergent’ Films

TNT has acquired television rights to films from Lionsgate franchises The Hunger Games and Divergent, the network announced Thursday.

The acquisition includes all four Hunger Games films—including the forthcoming movies The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, scheduled for theatrical release in November, and Part 2, slated for 2015. It also covers Divergent and its forthcoming sequel Insurgent, scheduled for 2015, as well as the two final installments of that four-film franchise.

The first Hunger Games movie is scheduled to premiere on TNT in winter, 2015, with the sequel to follow in winter, 2016. The network premiere of Mockingjay – Part 1 will premiere on the network in 2017, with Part 2 to follow in 2018.

The first of the Divergent films is scheduled to bow in 2016, with the three subsequent movies coming to the network over the three years following.

"The Hunger Games and Divergent franchises fit perfectly within TNT's brand evolution and expansion into action-packed genre programming," said Michael Wright, president, head of programming for TNT, TBS and Turner Classic Movies.

Jim Packer, Lionsgate president of worldwide television and digital distribution, added, “The agreement underscores the breadth and depth of our content portfolio and supplies TNT with blockbuster franchises that will resonate with their audiences for many years to come.”