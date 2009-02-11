'TMZ' Application Available For iPhone, iPod Touch

Gadget freaks who love TMZ can now take the show’s brand of celebrity gossip with them anywhere they go. Warner Bros.’ entertainment magazine has launched a free application at Apple’s App Store that brings all things TMZ to iPhones and iPod Touches.

Designed to take full advantage of the iPhone and iPod touch-screen interface, the TMZ app allows fans to browse headlines, photo galleries and video clips from their Apple devices.

“We want to get our content out to TMZ readers fast using the best, most innovative technology," said Harvey Levin, TMZ’s executive producer, in a statement. “This app provides our users with a far better video experience than they used to have with the mobile Internet.”

TMZ’s ad-supported app features a full-screen video player with in-video navigation capabilities. Users can share clips and photos with friends via email, and store videos to watch over and over again.

TMZ developed the app with Rhythm New Media, who in turn will sell the in-video advertising. The TMZ app is available for free from Apple’s App Store on iPhone or iPod Touch or at www.itunes.com/appstore/.