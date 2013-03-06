TLC's 'What Not to Wear' to End After 10 Seasons

TLC's makeover series What Not to Wear will end its

run after the summer's tenth season, the network announced Wednesday.





The show's final campaign will air on Fridays beginning in

July.





"After 10 incredible seasons, we felt that it

was the right time to end the series," said Amy Winter, executive VP and general

manager of TLC. "Stacy and Clinton have also become two of the most

sought-after fashion experts and TV personalities in the industry. We're so

proud to have had the two of them along with Carmindy and Ted as the glam squad

behind this fan-favorite show, and the final episodes will definitely be a

celebration of this monumental run."





The show starred fashion experts Stacy London and Clinton

Kelly providing fashion advice to participants that were nominated by

friends, coworkers, or relatives. What Not to Wear is produced by BBC

Worldwide Productions. It first premiered in 2003.



