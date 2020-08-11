TLC’s 'Counting On' Tops in Ad Viewability: TVision

TLC, which has been gaining viewers during the pandemic, has been taking advertisers along for the ride, according to new data from TVision.

Counting On, one of TLC’s series, had the highest ad viewability rate on TV in July, indicating that viewers pay attention to the ads in the shows.

Also scoring high viewability rates were Chrisley Knows Best on USA, American Soul on BET, House Hunters International on HGTV and The Incredible Dr. Pol on National Geographic.

Because of their dedicated viewership, cable series tend to rank higher in viewability than broadcast shows.

'Expecting Amy' (Image credit: HBO Max)

In July, the top broadcast show was NBA Countdown on ABC, serving basketball fans glad to see the season resume. Also ranking high in ad viewability were United We Fall on ABC, The Greatest #AtHome Videos on CBS, Holey Moley II on ABC, Whose Line Is It Anyway on the CW and Tough as Nails on CBS.

Among the over-the-top shows scoring the highest Attention Indexes were Marcella on Netflix, Expecting Amy on HBO Max, The Last Dance on Netflix, Absentia on Amazon and The Twelve on Netflix.

The most co-viewed OTT shows were The Floor Is Lava on Netflix, Into the Unknown on Disney Plus, In the Dark on Netflix, Mr. Iglesias on Netflix and Hello Ninja, also on Netflix.

The most binged OTT shows were all on Netflix, with The Twelve, The Umbrella Academy, In the Dark, F Is for Family and Dating Around scoring high.

The top ad overall in terms of viewability score was Skyrizi’s Yago ad. The top scoring ad among women was the CDC’s Geri M: Texting Tip spot and the top ad among men was Refuse to Compromise for Nissan.