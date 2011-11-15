TLC's 'All American Muslim' Premiere Draws 1.7 Million Viewers

TLC's premiere of its new reality series, All-American Muslim drew big ratings for the network, drawing 1.7 million viewers and scoring a 1.8 in the W18-34 demo.

The series debut also recieved a 1.5 rating with W18-49 and a 1.3 W25-54. All-American Muslim was the #2 show in its 10 p.m. timeslot among ad-supported cable in W18-34 and W18-49.

All-American Muslim centers around an Irish Catholic man as he faces a dilemma when he decides he wants to marry his Muslim girlfriend. The show airs Sundays at 10 p.m.