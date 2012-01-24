TLC Teams With Stacy London For Plus-Size Fashion Series

TLC is looking to change the way women shop for

plus-sized fashion with its latest series, set to premiere in May 2012.

The series, executive produced by What Not to Wear's Stacy London with BBC Worldwide Production, will

follow Lisa and Jim Dolan, owners of the Brooklyn clothing boutique Lee Lee's

Valise. Each episode of the eight-part series will focus on the Dolans as they

help three customers transform their lives through Lisa's custom clothing line.

BBC Worldwide Productions produces the series for TLC,

with Scott Shatsky and Stacy London executive producing. Super Long Play's

Julie Merson and BBC Worldwide Productions' Elli Hakami and Jane Tranter also

executive produce.