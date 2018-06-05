TLC Taps Rick Holtzman for SVP Programming Role

TLC has hired Discovery Communications veteran Rick Holtzman to take over as its new senior vice president of programming strategy, the network said Tuesday (June 5).

Holtzman will be responsible for planning, directing and executing TLC’s multiplatform programming strategy and scheduling, as well managing the integration of all revenue-related functions, including ad sales, distribution, digital and finance.

Holtzman joins TLC after having spent 10 years in other senior network leadership positions at Discovery, most recently as general manager of Animal Planet. He will report to TLC president and general manager Howard Lee.

“Rick is a consumer-insights driven, results-oriented programming executive who has made an indelible mark on numerous brands under the Discovery umbrella and across the industry during his exceptional career,” said Lee in a statement. “Rick’s deep expertise in growing multiplatform brands and developing fan-focused content and scheduling strategies, combined with his passion for Discovery brands, make him the perfect choice to oversee program strategy for TLC.”