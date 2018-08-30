TLC Streaming Digital Wedding Show on Go App
Discovery’s TLC network said it is launching a new original wedding-themed show made exclusively for its TLC Go app.
The series, Brides on a Budget, is hosted by fashion and beauty expert Kahlana Barfield Brown. It follows for women planning their wedding who want the perfect look at the right price.
TLC has gotten a lot of mileage from wedding themed shows including Say Yes to the Dress.
The company has also been putting original shows on its TLC Go app, including 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, Trading Spaces, Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit and Linda and Drew’s Crafty Love Story.
The Go apps are representing a growing share of Discovery’s ad revenue. Shows on the Go app tend to attract younger audiences and are able to allow marketers to better target prospective customers.
Brides on a Budget is produced and directed by Corey Janus, developed by Sheena Oglesby, executive produced by Nicola Darrach, Kim Thai and Fred Graver.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.