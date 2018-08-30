TLC Streaming Digital Wedding Show on Go App

Discovery’s TLC network said it is launching a new original wedding-themed show made exclusively for its TLC Go app.

The series, Brides on a Budget, is hosted by fashion and beauty expert Kahlana Barfield Brown. It follows for women planning their wedding who want the perfect look at the right price.

TLC has gotten a lot of mileage from wedding themed shows including Say Yes to the Dress.

The company has also been putting original shows on its TLC Go app, including 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, Trading Spaces, Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit and Linda and Drew’s Crafty Love Story.

The Go apps are representing a growing share of Discovery’s ad revenue. Shows on the Go app tend to attract younger audiences and are able to allow marketers to better target prospective customers.

Brides on a Budget is produced and directed by Corey Janus, developed by Sheena Oglesby, executive produced by Nicola Darrach, Kim Thai and Fred Graver.