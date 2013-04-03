TLC to Spin Off 'Breaking Amish' With 'Brave New World'

TLC announced Wednesday it will spin off its series Breaking

Amish series with Breaking Amish: Brave New World.



Brave New World, premiering May 12 at 10 p.m., stars the

five original Breaking Amish cast members as they travel to Sarasota,

Fla. The original series, whichwas initially renewed back in February with the original cast returning,

will now feature a brand new group of Amish and Mennonite men and women for its

second season. Breaking Amish will premiere sometime this summer,

instead of in May when the renewal was announced.



Breaking Amish was TLC's best-ever freshman series, averaging

3.2 million viewers per episode and drawing 3.8 million for its finale in

November.





Both series are produced by Hot Snakes Media.