TLC Revives 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

TLC is bringing back Who Do You Think You Are?,

ordering eight episodes of the former NBC reality series.





The series goes into the personal histories of celebrities

to uncover their family background. It ran for 27 episodes over three seasons

on NBC from 2010-12. Who Do You Think You Are? is produced by Shed Media

U.S. and Is or Isn't Entertainment with Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky as

executive producers. The series is based on an original format created by Wall

to Wall Media and Alex Graham.





Online family history research resource Ancestry.com will be

a sponsor for the show and conduct the research for the show.





The series is set to premiere on TLC July 23 and

has already slated episodes for Christina Applegate, Cindy Crawford, Zooey

Deschanel and Chris O'Donnell.