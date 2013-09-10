TLC Renews 'Who Do You Think You Are?'
TLC has renewed Who Do
You Think You Are? for another season, on Tuesday ordering 10 one-hour
episodes to air in 2014.
The series, which premiered on TLC this summer after airing
on NBC for three seasons, has been averaging 1.8 million total viewers.
Executive produced by Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, each episode features
celebrities discovering unknown details about their families' pasts.
Who Do You Think You
Are has its season finale on Tuesday at 9 p.m., which features The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.