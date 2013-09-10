TLC Renews 'Who Do You Think You Are?'

TLC has renewed Who Do

You Think You Are? for another season, on Tuesday ordering 10 one-hour

episodes to air in 2014.

The series, which premiered on TLC this summer after airing

on NBC for three seasons, has been averaging 1.8 million total viewers.

Executive produced by Lisa Kudrow and Dan Bucatinsky, each episode features

celebrities discovering unknown details about their families' pasts.

Who Do You Think You

Are has its season finale on Tuesday at 9 p.m., which features The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons.