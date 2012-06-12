TLC Renews 'What Not to Wear' for 10th Season

TLC has renewed its long-running fashion series, What Not to Wear, for a 10th season, the network said Tuesday.

Season 10 will premiere January 2013 and consist of 26 episodes. The most recent season of What Not to Wear averaged 1.3 million viewers.

The show takes resident fashion experts Stacy London and Clinton Kelly and has them ambush a "fashion victim" nominated by family and friends and offer them a $5,000 shopping spree in NYC in exchange for their old wardrobe.