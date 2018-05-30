TLC Renews ‘Trading Spaces’

TLC has renewed home makeover series Trading Spaces. Production starts this summer and the new season will debut in early 2019. It will be the second season in the show’s reboot, and its tenth season overall.

“The response to the revival of Trading Spaces, from longtime devotees to newfound superfans alike, has been seismic, and we are proud to continue the celebration in 2019,” said Howard Lee, president and general manager of TLC. “We look forward to our designers and carpenters bringing more color, design risk and most of all, fun, into homes across the country in the upcoming season.”

Trading Spaces is produced by Authentic Entertainment, a subsidiary of Endemol Shine North America.

Paige Davis, who hosted the first run of Trading Spaces, returned to host its newer iteration.

The current season started in April and concludes June 2.

TLC is part of Discovery.