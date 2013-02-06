TLC Renews 'Toddlers & Tiaras' for Sixth Season

TLC on Wednesday gave a sixth season to popular reality

series Toddlers & Tiaras.





The series, perhaps best known for spawning the spinoff Here

Comes Honey Boo Boo, will debut 13 new episodes this summer, showcasing

all-new families.





TLC also ordered eight more episodes of its new reality

series, Cheer Perfection, about the world of competitive all-star

cheerleading. Cheer Perfection is also slated to return this summer.





Both series are produced by Authentic Entertainment.