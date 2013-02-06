Trending

TLC Renews 'Toddlers & Tiaras' for Sixth Season

By

TLC on Wednesday gave a sixth season to popular reality
series Toddlers & Tiaras.

The series, perhaps best known for spawning the spinoff Here
Comes Honey Boo Boo, will debut 13 new episodes this summer, showcasing
all-new families.

TLC also ordered eight more episodes of its new reality
series, Cheer Perfection, about the world of competitive all-star
cheerleading. Cheer Perfection is also slated to return this summer.

Both series are produced by Authentic Entertainment.