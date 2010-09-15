TLC Renews ‘Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta,' ‘Strange Sex'

TLC has renewed new series Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta and Strange Sex for a second season, the network announced Wednesday (Sept. 15).

Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta, which takes viewers behind the scenes of a bridal salon as southern brides search for their perfect wedding dress, will premiere 18 half-hour episodes in summer 2011. Season one episodes of the series, a spinoff of the original New York-based Say Yes to the Dress, averaged 1.3 million P2+ viewers. The program in produced by NorthSouth Productions.

Strange Sex, which profiles mysterious conditions and the science behind sexual attraction, will debut 10 half-hour episodes in April 2011. First season episodes averaged 1.2 million P2+ viewers. The series is produced by Sirens Media.

TLC also announced it has picked up new seasons of Four Weddings, Toddlers and Tiaras and I Didn't Know I Was Pregnant.