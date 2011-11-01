TLC Renews 'Long Island Medium' for Second Season

TLC has picked up its reality series Long Island Medium for a second season. The network has ordered 12 half-hour episodes which are slated to premiere in March 2012.

Long Island Medium follows wife, mother and psychic-medium Theresa Caputo as she uses her gift of communicating with the dead to help people receive messages from loved ones who have passed.

To date, the show has delivered an average of 1.3M total viewers each week.

The season finale airs Sunday, Nov. 6 at 10 p.m. ET.