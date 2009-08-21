TLC Renews 'Little Couple'

TLC has given a second-season pickup to "The Little Couple."

First

season averaged 1.1 million viewers and the cabler was encouraged to

give it another go-around. Net has ordered 18 episodes -- up from 14 in

season one -- that will be aired in the fall in its 10 p.m. Tuesday

timeslot.

Skein details the lives of a newly married couple -- Bill Klein and Jen Arnold -- both of whom are under four feet tall.

TLC has had a strong year with "Jon and Kate Plus 8," "Cake Boss" and "Police Women of Broward County."

"The Little Couple" is produced by LMNO Prods. Eric Schotz is exec producer.



Stuart Levine writes for B&C's sister publication Daily Variety.