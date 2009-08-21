TLC Renews 'Little Couple'
TLC has given a second-season pickup to "The Little Couple."
First
season averaged 1.1 million viewers and the cabler was encouraged to
give it another go-around. Net has ordered 18 episodes -- up from 14 in
season one -- that will be aired in the fall in its 10 p.m. Tuesday
timeslot.
Skein details the lives of a newly married couple -- Bill Klein and Jen Arnold -- both of whom are under four feet tall.
TLC has had a strong year with "Jon and Kate Plus 8," "Cake Boss" and "Police Women of Broward County."
"The Little Couple" is produced by LMNO Prods. Eric Schotz is exec producer.
Stuart Levine writes for B&C's sister publication Daily Variety.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.