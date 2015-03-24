TLC Renews Leah Remini Reality Series

TLC has renewed reality series Leah Remini: It’s All Relative for a second season. Production began in early March on 14 new episodes of the series, starring actor Leah Remini and her family.

Season two is slated to premiere in the summer.

Leah Remini: It’s All Relative is produced by Gurney Productions and Remini’s No Seriously Productions. The series averaged 1 million viewers in its first season, which aired in summer 2014.