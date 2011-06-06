TLCRenews 'Extreme Couponing' for a Second Season
TLC has renewed Extreme
Couponing for a second season of twelve episodes, the network announced
Monday.
The reality series
follows thrifty shoppers as they clip and save their way to massive savings,
and averaged a 1.4 HH rating and 1.9M P2+ viewers during its first season.
"Extreme
Couponing has struck a chord with our viewers and has sparked a passion in
people who are looking for creative ways to save money," said Amy Winter, GM,
TLC. "The series is creating even more super shoppers and we are lining our
shelves with their remarkable stories."
The first season
of Extreme Couponing ends its run with two more episodes on June 8 and
June 16. The second season is slated to premiere in September.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.