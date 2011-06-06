TLCRenews 'Extreme Couponing' for a Second Season

TLC has renewed Extreme

Couponing for a second season of twelve episodes, the network announced

Monday.

The reality series

follows thrifty shoppers as they clip and save their way to massive savings,

and averaged a 1.4 HH rating and 1.9M P2+ viewers during its first season.

"Extreme

Couponing has struck a chord with our viewers and has sparked a passion in

people who are looking for creative ways to save money," said Amy Winter, GM,

TLC. "The series is creating even more super shoppers and we are lining our

shelves with their remarkable stories."

The first season

of Extreme Couponing ends its run with two more episodes on June 8 and

June 16. The second season is slated to premiere in September.