TLC Renews 'Breaking Amish'
TLC on Monday renewed its controversal series Breaking Amish for an
eight-episode second season.
Breaking Amish was the network's most-watched
freshman series, averaging 3.2 million viewers. The Nov.11 finale drew 3.8 million viewers. Season one was the net's highest-rated
series in key women's demos since What Not to Wear in 2003.
Shortly after it premiered last September, Breaking Amish came under fire regarding authenticity of the show, namely that the five characters had already decided to leave the Amish faith.
Season two will premiere in May. It will return the cast
from season one, but take place in Florida instead of New York.
