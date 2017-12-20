TLC Premieres ‘Say Yes: Wedding SOS’ Jan. 20

TLC premieres the wedding series Say Yes: Wedding SOS Saturday, Jan. 20. The show will focus on transforming couples to get them ready for their walk down the aisle.



“From every-day life challenges including balancing kids and work and trying to keep that special spark alive, the couples featured on the show are in desperate need of a makeover for their special day,” TLC said.

In each hour-long episode, style expert George Kotsiopoulos will work with the bride and groom to prepare them for the ceremony.

The season premiere will feature a couple that works together as part of a road construction crew.

The show is part of TLC’s new Saturday wedding block. Say Yes to the Dress is back on TLC for season 16, starting Saturday, Jan. 6.

Say Yes: Wedding SOS is produced by Half Yard Entertainment for TLC.