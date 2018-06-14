TLC Premieres ‘Dr. Pimple Popper’ July 11

Dr. Pimple Popper premieres on TLC July 11. Featuring YouTube star/dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee, the series will feature six one-hour episodes, with Lee helping her patients with their skin issues.

Dr. Lee has 3,789,450 subscribers on YouTube.

“Dr. Pimple Popper provides a complete window into my world as a busy dermatologist,” said Lee. “The TLC viewer goes on a journey with my patients during this series; first you meet the patients in their hometown, and see how their skin condition affects their life and the people around them. You understand how devastating their condition really is, how it affects their everyday life, and how they interact with others and the world. I evaluate every patient and decide on a treatment course to help their skin conditions--and afterward, we see how we have really transformed their lives!”

The TLC Go app features the original series Dr. Pimple Popper: This Is Zit.

Dr. Pimple Popper is produced by Ping Pong Productions for TLC.